KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Guess what Kansas City? The Royals mascot Sluggerrr ranked number 10 for the most popular mascots in baseball.
When it comes to mascots, sports fans either love them or hate them.
Play USA recently surveyed 2,000 MLB fans from across the country to ask them to rate every official MLB mascot on a scale of 1-5.
The results:
- Sluggerrr ranks as the 10th most popular mascot in baseball.
- Sluggerrr ranks higher than division rivals Southpaw (22nd) and Slider (27th), but behind PAWS (2nd) and T.C. (4th).
- The top 5 best MLB mascots: 1. Clark the Cub (Chicago Cubs) 2. PAWS (Detroit Tigers) 3. Dinger (Colorado Rockies) 4. T.C. (Minnesota Twins) 5. The Oriole Bird (Baltimore Orioles).
- The worst MLB mascots: 1. Slider (Cleveland Indians) 2. Swinging Friar (San Diego Padres) 3. Billy the Marlin (Miami Marlins) 4. Raymond (Tampa Bay Rays) 5. Blooper (Atlanta Braves).
- The most obnoxious MLB mascots: 1. Phillie Phanatic (Philadelphia Phillies) 2. Baxter (Arizona Diamondbacks) 3. Slider (Cleveland Indians) 4. Swinging Friar (San Diego Padres) 5. Blooper (Atlanta Braves).
Click here to take a look at the full rankings.
