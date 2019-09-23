KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost will retire after the 2019 season.
"My plan all along was to get us through the rough times then turn it over to a new manager to bring us the rest of the way. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here as your manager and will never forget the good and the hard times we had together as an organization and a fan base," Yost said in a statement.
Yost is the all-time winningest manager in the history of the Royals with 744 wins entering this week.
He was named manager on May 13, 2010.
He guided the Royals to two pennants and the 2015 World Series title.
