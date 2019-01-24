KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Royals fans making their plans for the 2019 season will have a new way to experience games at the K.
The organization announced a new section for select games Thursday called “The Keep.”
In the launch announcement, team officials describe the Keep as the “first ever fan focused, fan driven, fan section at The K.”
Fans who join the Keep will be together in section Section 203 in left center field for 15 games, most of which will feature giveaways and special promotions.
We’re launching something new at #TheK and you’re going to want in on it…👀 #TheKeepAtTheK👉 https://t.co/GqLK0FkOzU pic.twitter.com/CjNJBQr3f6— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 24, 2019
Keep members will also have a chance for special volunteer opportunities with Royals Charities and other unique experiences.
The 15-game ticket package for the Keep not only gets fans seat to see the Royals take on teams like the Yankees, Cardinals and Red Sox but also a “Keepsake” box filled with Kansas City-made collectibles like custom dress socks, sunglasses with a built-in bottle opener and a special Charlie Hustle t-shirt.
Royals fans interested in joining the Keep will have their first chance to buy the new package at FanFest Friday January 25, with online sales starting at 10 a.m. Saturday January 26 at Royals.com/TheKeep.
