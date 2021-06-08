KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Royals are giving you a deal on tickets. That's if you vote to send their players to the All-Star Game.
Fans who submit at least five All-Star ballots and select the Royals as their favorite team will receive a code for 50% off tickets.
The code is good for up to eight tickets to one game. The seats will be located in the outfield plaza and view level sections. Click here to read more.
