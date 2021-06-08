Royals Angels Basketball

Kansas City Royals designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) celebrates with Hunter Dozier (17) after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, June 7, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif. 

 (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Royals are giving you a deal on tickets. That's if you vote to send their players to the All-Star Game.

Fans who submit at least five All-Star ballots and select the Royals as their favorite team will receive a code for 50% off tickets.

The code is good for up to eight tickets to one game. The seats will be located in the outfield plaza and view level sections. Click here to read more.

