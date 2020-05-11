KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Lining up at the gates of Kauffman Stadium may be a thing of the past for the 2020 MLB season. In the proposal headed to the players’ union, fans allowed into ballparks was not included.
For many, it’s hard to imagine foregoing the familiar sights and sounds of a live baseball game in person.
“I’m going to miss the aspect of being there and the crowds and all,” Royals fan Kristin Ennis said.
“As a fan, I’m going to miss going out and seeing the game live,” Royals fan Dwan Marshall said.
But amid the pandemic, some feel a proposal to hold the MLB season in empty ballparks is the right thing to do.
“Even though it’s certainly going to change the overall experience, I think it’s the wisest one overall,” Royals fan Kim VanMaren said.
“This time I just wouldn’t feel safe going anyway,” Ennis said.
“Health wise, I think it’s smart,” Marshall said.
Others say the option to attend a baseball game should be left to the fans.
“Even if they said hey you can’t sue us if you get sick, enter at our own risk. They’d still have hordes of people lined up outside the gate,” Royals fan Darrin said.
Jackson County surveyed 9,500 people to see how they felt about attending sports venues. 27% would feel safe attending, nearly 35% would like there to be a vaccine first, and the rest fell into an “other” category.
“I’m just happy to have it back,” Marshall said.
And no matter the final decision, most would just be glad to watch live sports again.
“Gives us a sense of normalcy when we don’t have it. It may help lift some spirits up by watching their games,” Ennis said.
If medical and government approvals can’t be obtained, players also wouldn’t be coming to Kauffman Stadium. They’d instead play at their spring training stadiums or neutral sites.
KCTV5 News did reach out to the Royals organization to get their opinion on the proposal. They say at this time, they’re unable to comment.
