KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Royals fans flocked into Bartle Hall Thursday to attend the Kansas City Royals FanFest Preview Party.
This year at FanFest, patrons got a chance to hear manager Ned Yost speak about the upcoming season.
“Seeing the way the we finished last year made me really excited for this year” said Yost.
Fans also got a chance to support Royals Charities by buying a Bo Jackson bobblehead, get a few autographs and hit a few dingers in the batting cages.
The good news for fans -- that was just the preview.
Kansas City Convention Center doors will open again to season ticket holders at noon Friday and then everyone else at 2 p.m.
If you’re a fan who can’t wait to talk baseball, the main stage is the place for you.
Thursday night, Royals fans heard Yost talk about the speed of the team and general manager Dayton Moore made comparisons of Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
“Mondie, you can do exactly what he can do,” Moore said to fans explaining how Mondesi could change ballgames.
“We can’t wait to get out there and get going,” said Royals pitcher Danny Duffy.
Main stage events will begin at 12:45 p.m. Friday.
The Friday schedule goes as follows:
- 12:45 p.m. - Season Review with Dayton Moore and Ned Yost
- General Manager Dayton Moore and Manager Ned Yost sit down to discuss the 2018 season, and what to expect in 2019
- 1:45 p.m. - Throwing Curves with Royals Pitchers
- Instead of bringing the heat, members of the Royals pitching staff take the heat on the main stage
- 2:45 p.m.- Urban Youth Academy
- Hear from Urban Youth Academy staff about their newly-built facility, what services they offer, youth baseball and more
- 3:30 p.m.- Getting to Know Bo
- Royals great Bo Jackson will talk his baseball career and introduce the new bobblehead of the slugger.
- 4:30 p.m. - Around the Horn with Royals Infielders
- Watch host Ryan Lefebvre throw some hot questions to our Royals Infielders
- 5:30 p.m.- 2018 Moments with Royals Broadcasters
- The Royals broadcasting team discusses all the great moments from the 2018 season
- 6:30 p.m.- Wayside Waifs Puppy Showcase
- Wayside Waifs takes over the main stage as they showcase puppies and older dogs up for adoption as well as the latest doggy-wear fashions
- 7:30 p.m.- 2019 Royals Runway
- Rex Hudler hosts the second annual Royals Fashion Show featuring current players, the KCrew and Sluggerrr in the latest fashions available in the Majestic Team Store
The fun doesn’t stop there, fans will be able to head back to FanFest Saturday morning.
Main stage events for Saturday include:
- 9:45 a.m. - Royals Alumni
- Join Ryan Lefebvre as he talks with Royals Alumni about their years with the club.
- 10:30 a.m. - Royals Charities
- Toby Cook reviews all the generous donations and incredible events Royals Charities hosted in 2018 and what you can see from them in 2019
- 11:15 a.m. - Dayton Moore and Ned Yost
- General Manager Dayton Moore and Manager Ned Yost sit down to discuss the 2018 season, and what to expect in 2019
- 12:20 p.m. - 2019 KCrew Introductions
- Swing by the main stage to meet your 2019 KCrew
- 1:00 p.m. - Throwing Curves with Royals Pitchers
- Instead of bringing the heat, members of the Royals pitching staff take the heat on the main stage
- 2:00 p.m. - Player Development and Scouting Forum
- Hear from staff within the Royals Baseball Operations department on amateur scouting including inner workings and tips and tricks
- 3:45 p.m. - New Royals
- Come meet and welcome your new Royals!
- 4:30 p.m. - Covering Ground with Royals Outfielders
- Join Royals Outfielders as they field some questions from host Ryan Lefebvre
- 5:30 p.m. - Royals Awards
- Royals team award winners from the 2018 season will be honored in this special ceremony.
Outside of the main stage, Royals fans will get the chance to score autographs with players, coaches, Royals alumni, front office executives, and broadcasters making an appearance at the event.
There will also be interactive games including batting cages, Little Sluggerrr’s Playground, the Price Chopper Steal Home Challenge, Speed Pitch, Bunting Challenge, Game Save Catch, Accuracy Pitch and TEVA Little Diamond.
Ticket prices start at $12 for adults and $5 for kids 6-17. Kids five and under are admitted for free.
But once you’re in you can pretty much put your wallet away.
“Once you get in the door of FanFest, we don’t charge you for stuff,” said Royals Vice President of Publicity Toby Cook.
If you do want to spend a little money the team store features items like game worn jerseys, collectables and Royals memorabilia.
But if you want to buy something with a purpose, Bo Jackson bobbleheads are available with the proceeds going to Royals Charities. They cost $35.
