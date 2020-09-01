KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday that Royals FanFest 2021 has been cancelled.
The original event was scheduled for January 29-30, 2021.
The Royals determined that staging an in-person Royals FanFest would not be possible this coming January.
The Royals also announced that FanFest 2022 will be held January 28-29 at Bartle Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City will return as title sponsor.
Schedules and more details will be released at a later date.
