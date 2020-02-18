KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The Royals replaced the foul poles at Kauffman Stadium in anticipation of extending their protective netting before the April 2 home opener. The Commissioner of baseball made it mandatory that all 30 teams do this by the start of the 2020 season.

One of the two instances where a fan got hit at Kauffman Stadium last year happened in section 115. At the time, the netting ended at the dugouts, but now it’ll be stretched way out to the foul polls.

Several Major League Baseball teams extended protective netting in their stadiums past that point in the last year, after fans were struck by foul balls. The Royals had to wait, as it would take more work.

The old poles at Kauffman were original to the stadium, which opened in 1973. Because the new netting will have a fairly heavy tension on the foul poles, architects and contractors opted to replace them, and that’s what they’re doing Tuesday afternoon.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the number of foul balls have increased. The count is up by about 12% compared to the 1998 season. That equates to nearly 14,000 more foul balls, or six more per game.

So why are fans at risk of being struck by a foul ball at Major League Baseball games on the rise? Royals Spokesperson, Toby Cook says it’s hard to pin point an exact reason, though one thing Is for sure.

“Baseball players are bigger and stronger and faster than they’ve ever been. Pitchers throw harder, and hitters swing harder and the velocity of the ball off the bat has increased,” Cook said.

The Royals plan to install the additional netting next month, so it’ll all be complete by the home opener in April. They say a piece of one of the original poles will be sent to the Royals Hall of Fame.