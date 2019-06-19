KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Royals say they are evaluating their safety standards concerning netting at Kauffman Stadium.
“Fan safety is of great importance to the Royals as evidenced by our being one of the first teams extending the netting to the ends of the dugout, which was well beyond the MLB standard at the time,” according to a statement given to KCTV5 by Toby Cook, Vice President of Publicity for the Royals. “We are aware of the recent foul ball incidents around the league and will continue to evaluate our own safety measures.”
The AL Central rival Chicago White Sox announced Tuesday they have plans to extend the protective netting to the foul poles at Guarantee Rate Field.
The baseball world has talked about extending in response to a foul ball that struck a child at a Cubs-Astros game. It was Cubs outfielder Albert Almora’s liner that struck the young fan at Minute Maid Park last month. Almora, having children of his own, was visibly shaken by the incident. He and his teammates have called on more teams to enact additional protective netting around ballpark.
“There’s a lot of kids coming to the games – young kids who want to watch us play,” Cubs infielder Kris Bryant said. “And the balls come in hard. I mean, the speed of the game is quick, and I think any safety measure we can take to make sure that the fans are safe, we should do it.”
The White Sox would become the first major league team to take the step.
Last year a Dodgers fan was struck in the head and died from a blunt force injury.
More recently a young boy was hit in the stands Saturday at a AAA baseball game in Indianapolis. The boy had to be rushed to the hospital.
Major League Baseball has yet to make a ruling on extending the netting at stadiums.
