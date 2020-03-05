KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We haven't even reached the regular season, but the Royals are already changing their schedule to help out the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs.
Historically, the Super Bowl winner opens the next season at home.
So, the Royals will play a double-header with the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 8 to free up Thursday, Sept. 10, in the event the Chiefs get the game at Arrowhead Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.