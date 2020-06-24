KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The new chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Royals has a message to players and fans following the league’s announcement of a return – “Let’s play baseball.”

In a statement shared Wednesday by the ballclub, John Sherman said he was “impressed and inspired” by how the Royals organization conducted itself during the suspension of play during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting how the team was preparing for a return to the field while also helping out in the community.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association came to final agreements Tuesday on a return to play plan that would see spring training resume July 1 and games begin on either July 23 or July 24 for a 60-game season.

During that time the Royals have received praise from around baseball for continuing to pay players at all levels of the organization while also avoid staffing cuts.

That investment in goodwill has already been paying off for the club as seen by the number of undrafted free agents who signed with the Royals following this year’s shortened draft.

Sherman noted that while everyone in the front office is glad to see the return to action, safety is still a main focus.

“I am happy for our players, coaches, scouts, front office associates and all of us who are getting back to the game we love,” he said in the statement. “As we do so, our first and highest priority will be the health and safety of everyone who loves Royals baseball.”

While it is still unclear as to if or when fans would be allowed back at Kauffman Stadium, Sherman thanked the Kansas City faithful for their support of the club during this historic time.

We are thankful for our fans, our partners and our sponsors who have run alongside us and supported us during this time,” he said. “I am also grateful for our ownership group, who has passionately engaged in supporting a season they could never have anticipated.

The Royals are still determining the club’s final schedule, which will include 10 games against each of the other American League Central teams and 20 interleague games against National League Central teams.

Still, even with the shortened schedule, reduced competition and uncertainty of how fans will be a part of the game, Sherman remains optimistic for his first season leading the organization.

“We look forward to returning to Kauffman Stadium to compete on behalf of our community and the great fans of the Kansas City Royals,” he said. “I can’t wait for Opening Day, as we welcome back the healing and unifying power of sports. Let’s play baseball.”