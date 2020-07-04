KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Royals catcher Salvador Perez tests positive for the coronavirus.
The #Royals announce (with Salvy’s permission) that catcher Salvador Perez has tested positive for COVID-19. He’s asymptomatic and joins our afternoon Zoom from his house. Salvy shares that everyone in his house is negative, and he “doesn’t feel a thing”. @kctv5— Breland Moore (@BrelandKCTV5) July 4, 2020
The Royals announced Saturday that Salvador Perez has tested positive for the coronavirus and is not with the team.
KCTV5 Sports Reporter Breland Moore talked to Perez via Zoom. Perez said he is asymptomatic and, “doesn’t feel a thing.”
He also said that everyone in his house has tested negative.
Royals General Manager Dayton Moore said in order for Perez to return to Summer Camp, he must test negative twice for the virus.
“You never want any of your players to miss ANY time.....but if it’s going to occur, you’d rather have it happen now.” - #Royals GM Dayton Moore on Salvy’s diagnosis— Breland Moore (@BrelandKCTV5) July 4, 2020
The Royals Manager Mike Matheny also said that he had COVID-19 over a month ago.
#Royals manager Mike Matheny also says he’s had COVID-19 a little over a month ago, and he did have symptoms. “I felt it.....this thing is real.” He also said having symptoms made him really understand how a more vulnerable person could really struggle with it. @KCTV5— Breland Moore (@BrelandKCTV5) July 4, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.