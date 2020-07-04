Royals Brewers Spring Baseball

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez bats during the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers, of a spring training baseball game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Royals catcher Salvador Perez tests positive for the coronavirus.

The Royals announced Saturday that Salvador Perez has tested positive for the coronavirus and is not with the team.

KCTV5 Sports Reporter Breland Moore talked to Perez via Zoom. Perez said he is asymptomatic and, “doesn’t feel a thing.”

He also said that everyone in his house has tested negative.

Royals General Manager Dayton Moore said in order for Perez to return to Summer Camp, he must test negative twice for the virus.

The Royals Manager Mike Matheny also said that he had COVID-19 over a month ago. 

