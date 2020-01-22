KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) — Kansas City Royals catcher and 2015 World Series MVP Salvador Perez will become an American citizen on Friday while surrounded by fans.
The Royals announced that a special ceremony will take place as part of the annual FanFest event at the Kansas City Convention Center.
“I am grateful to this country for the many opportunities I have been given; including the ability to play professional baseball,” Perez said in a statement. “I thank God, my mother, my family, the Royals, and all those who have supported me during this process towards becoming a United States citizen.”
Perez passed the exam earlier this month, according to the team.
The ceremony is set for 4 p.m. on Friday, followed by a Q&A session with Perez and Royals broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre.
FanFest runs Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Season ticket holders get exclusive access two hours before the general public on both days.
