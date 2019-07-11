KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A new Royals outfielder will be making their major league debut this week.
Bubba Starling will be selected to the active roster prior to Friday’s night game.
A corresponding 40-man roster move will be announced Friday as well.
Starling is a Kansas City area native, hailing from Gardner, KS. He was a first-round pick back in 2011.
For 2019, Starling hit .310 for average, 7 homeruns and 38 RBI’s.
