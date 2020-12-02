Twins Royals Baseball

Kansas City Royals Jorge Soler (12) and Whit Merrifield (15) celebrate after scoring on a single by teammate Hunter Dozier during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. 

 (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday evening that they agreed to a one-year deal with slugger Jorge Soler. 

The contract is for the 2021 season and with the agreement, they avoid arbitration. 

Soler's 48 home runs led the American League in 2019. He 43 games during the 2020 shortened season, he hit eight home runs. 

The 2021 season will be his fifth with the Royals. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.