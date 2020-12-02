KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday evening that they agreed to a one-year deal with slugger Jorge Soler.
The contract is for the 2021 season and with the agreement, they avoid arbitration.
Soler's 48 home runs led the American League in 2019. He 43 games during the 2020 shortened season, he hit eight home runs.
The 2021 season will be his fifth with the Royals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.