KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The former owner of the Kansas City Royals has passed away, club officials said Friday.

David Glass passed away January 9 at the age of 84, his family said. Glass had been dealing with health issues for some time when he sold the club late last year to a group headed by Kansas City businessman John Sherman after nearly two decades as owner.

“Like so many Kansas Citians, I am deeply saddened by the news of David’s passing,” Sherman said. “His voice among other owners was so respected; he served on and led several Major League Baseball committees to better our game. His passion for baseball and love for Kansas City was the driving force in bringing success on the field for this franchise.”

Glass made his fortune as an executive with Walmart, joining the company in 1976 and eventually becoming the CEO of the company. He also headed the Kauffman Foundation board following the death of original Royals owner Ewing Kauffman, leading that group until it sold him the team in April of 2000.

While his time as owner saw many ups and downs with fans, he put together an operations team that eventually put together teams that went to the World Series in back-to-back seasons, winning the MLB crown in 2015.

“Mr. Glass loved this game, this team, and our city with all his heart,” Royals Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Dayton Moore said. “He cared deeply for our fans and for the future of baseball. But above all, Mr. Glass placed an emphasis on putting family first which is what he stressed to our entire organization. We are forever grateful for his humble and supportive leadership, and we are beyond blessed that we were a part of his incredible life. Our thoughts and prayers are with his very special family.”

Condolences soon began pouring in following the announcement of the news.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas spoke of the "kindness and decency" Glass would show, adding that, "in a world of big egos, he was as down to earth and genuine as they come."

Former Mayor Sly James said that while Glass may have been misunderstood as an owner, he still "cared deeply about this city."

“He invested his time and money and treasure in the town. His emotional resources were invested in the city,” James told KCTV5 News. “Bottomline, without David Glass, this team might not be here. He was instrumental in the team being here.”

In a statement, Royals Hall of Famer and Jackson County Executive Frank White said Glass was "a true baseball fan and family man who loved his wife and children," adding that his final gift to the community was "ensuring that the Royals remained in Kansas City."

A post from the Walmart corporate Twitter account said Glass always prioritized other people and note three of his loves - his family, Walmart and the Royals.

