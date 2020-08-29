KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Today, the Kansas City Royals acquired outfielder Edward Olivares and a player yet to be named from the San Diego Padres in exchange for pitcher Trevor Rosenthal.
Olivares, 24, has played 13 games with the Padres this season after making his big league debut on July 25. In 127 games with Amarillo (AA) last season, the right-handed hitter batted .283 (138-for-488) with 25 doubles, two triples, 18 homers and 85 runs scored. He swiped 35 bases to finish third in the Texas League, behind Royals’ outfielders Khalil Lee (53) and Nick Heath (50). He also finished 10th in the league in on-base percentage (.349), drawing 43 walks.
Olivares recorded 103 stolen bases in his minor league career, after he was originally signed by the Toronto Blue Jays as an international free agent on July 2, 2014 out of Caracas, Venezuela. He was acquired by the Padres from Toronto on January 6, 2018, with pitcher Jared Carkuff in exchange for third baseman Yangervis Solarte.
Rosenthal, 30, has made 14 appearances with the Royals this season, collecting a team-high seven saves with a 3.29 ERA (5 ER in 13.2 IP), after signing with Kansas City as a minor league free agent this offseason.
Thank you for all your contributions to the club, Trevor! pic.twitter.com/rbS1EmHfym— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 29, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.