KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Just four years after bringing a World Series title to Kansas City, the Royals may be on the auction block.
Multiple reports are indicating that Kansas City Royals owner David Glass is looking to sell the club, which he has owned since 2000.
According to Ken Rosenthal and Jayson Stark of The Athletic, the potential buyer for the club could be a group led by Kansas City native John Sherman.
Sherman, an entrepreneur in areas of technology & energy, became a minority investor in the Cleveland Indians club in 2016.
The Royals' value has skyrocketed in the 19 years Glass has owned the team. The former Walmart CEO took over operation of the club in 1993 before buying the organization from the Kauffman estate for $96 million just over six years later.
As of April of this year, Forbes valued the Royals at $1.025 billion. Jeff Passan with ESPN has reported that the proposed deal for the club would be over a billion dollars and would see Sherman divest himself in his stake in the Indians.
According to MLB.com reporter Jeffrey Flanagan, Royals General Manager Dayton Moore said, "It would be inappropriate for me to comment on any potential sale of the club."
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
