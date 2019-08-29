Fans turn out in droves for Royals World Series celebration

Royals owner David Glass speaks on stage at the Royals World Series rally at Union Station.

 Tye Murphy/KCTV

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A new report from a writer from USA Today contends the reason Royals owner David Glass intends to sell the team is his health. 

In a tweet, columnist Bob Nightengale claims Glass has told "friends and associates" the urgency to sell the team is "because of health reasons."

Nightengale also claims the sale should be finalized by November.

Earlier reports suggested the buyer for the team could be Kansas City businessman John Sherman, who is currently a partial owner of the Cleveland Indians.

Earlier this year, reports valued the team at just over $1 billion, and many experts have said the club would sell for more than that figure.

