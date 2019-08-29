KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A new report from a writer from USA Today contends the reason Royals owner David Glass intends to sell the team is his health.

In a tweet, columnist Bob Nightengale claims Glass has told "friends and associates" the urgency to sell the team is "because of health reasons."

Nightengale also claims the sale should be finalized by November.

Prayers to David Glass, 83, who has told friends and associates this past week that his urgency to sell the #Royals is because of health reasons. The sale of the franchise to KC businessman John Sherman will be just north of $1 billion. It should be finalized by November. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 29, 2019

Earlier reports suggested the buyer for the team could be Kansas City businessman John Sherman, who is currently a partial owner of the Cleveland Indians.

Earlier this year, reports valued the team at just over $1 billion, and many experts have said the club would sell for more than that figure.