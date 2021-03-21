KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. will not open the season in the majors, according to a national report.
Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports Witt has been demoted and will not be on the Opening Day roster.
Witt, 20, has been one of the biggest stories of Spring Training for the Royals. He smashed a 484-foot home run in one game and displayed brilliance at times with the glove.
In 38 at bats this Spring Training, he's hitting .289 with three home runs and seven RBI.
