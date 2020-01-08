KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A recent interview with the new owner of the Kansas City Royals is fueling renewed talk about a downtown stadium. John Sherman shared some thoughts on prospective sites for a ballpark.
One site is off of 12th Street near the Federal Building and a block away from City Hall.
“Candidly, we would love to add downtown baseball into the mix at East Village. I think it will be a tremendous asset,” Executive Vice President of Vantrust Real Estate Rich Muller said.
So does Royals owner John Sherman, who in a recent interview with city scene KC highlighted it as being a potential spot, he said.
“The East Village is certainly a spot that could be of interest,” Sherman said. “I think there’s a top architectural firm or two that think this is a good spot. We’ve kind invested in the east side of downtown together so that we can take advantage collectively of the right opportunity when it came along and we certainly think downtown baseball is one of those opportunities.”
But it’s a spot the city and Vantrust plans to redevelop in the future, regardless of whether it’s a ball park or not.
“I actually think that would be amazing. It would be phenomenal for the city,” downtown Rally House store manager Gabrielle Smith said.
Smith believes if the stadium moves it’ll definitely help business. But it also would remind her of home in Saint Louis where the Cardinals have a downtown stadium.
“It is a good vibe like if you are like yea let’s meet downtown for the game or even just to watch you already know it’s going to be a good time,” Smith said.
Vibes she hopes, can spread to an already thriving Kansas City.
“Downtown has come a long way just in the last 20 years, so I feel like that definitely would kind of bring more a more prominent drawing to your stadium because Kansas City is nice, it’s a cool city,” Smith said.
This is all in the talking stages right now, Muller said a lot of stars would have to align for this to work, so in the meantime, folks can continue enjoying Royals baseball at Kauffman Stadium.
