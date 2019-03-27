KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Royals Opening Day is Thursday and the players couldn’t be more excited, especially Salvador Perez.
The Royals had their final workout at Kauffman Stadium before Opening Day and the countdown is on.
First pitch is Thursday at 3:15 p.m. with weather permitting and the man throwing out that first pitch will be Brad Keller. This is his first Opening Day start and he said it’s finally starting to set in, the magnitude of this opportunity.
"Two years ago in Tennessee, I had no idea this would happen. A year ago today, well, Opening Day last year, I made my debt and now a year later, I'm the Opening Day starter. It's just crazy," Keller said.
A lot of new things and new faces are around the clubhouse Wednesday including Whit Merrifield who has a new locker.
"I moved back here to get away from you guys, mainly Rustin, but no seriously, Ian said he was moving and asked me if I wanted his old locker. I said, ‘yes’ and that was it," Merrifield said.
While Manager Ned Yost isn’t one for all of the pageantry around Opening Day, he said it is great for the fans.
Catcher Salvador Perez was at Kauffman with his son watching batting practice and he told KCTV5 he loves Opening Day almost as much as playing in the World Series.
But he’ll be on the bench for the second straight year for Opening Day and Cam Gallagher will be the man to replace him this time around.
