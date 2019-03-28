KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Opening Day has dawned on Kauffman Stadium. With people headed to the ballpark there are some security rules fans need to keep in mind.
Right now, you can bring bags into the K, but they can’t be bigger than a 16 by 16 by 8-inch bag.
Little blue holders are placed the stadium to ensure bags meet those specifications. The process is simple set your backpack down inside, and if it fits you’re good to go.
The change is a directive from Major League Baseball.
After doing a complete review of all 30 Major League teams on what should and shouldn’t be coming into the ballpark, this was one of the recommendations they gave.
The Royals believe the process should be relatively simple and after a few games, fans will get used to the idea, so it won’t hold up any of the lines to get inside the ball park.
“We didn’t always have walk through metal detectors, we didn’t always have wanding metal detectors. But we instituted those over the last few years and it’s basically to button up our security’” Toby Cook, Royals vice president of publicity said. “Our feeling is, we don’t want it to feel like you’re getting into a federal court house or even on an airplane. This is an entertainment venue, but we also want people to feel like they’re safe when they are coming in.”
If you are carrying blankets inside of your backpack. Simply just take those blankets out so the backpack will fit, and you can go through the metal detectors with the blankets.
And remember, you can bring in a one-liter sealed water bottle, and you can bring in your own food.
