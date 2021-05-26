KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- New Era pulled a line of “Local Market” hats which feature personalized things for each city.

The Kansas City Royals hat, which featured four area codes on the front, but omitted the area code of where the team plays! In fact, no Missouri area codes were displayed on the Royals hat.

And let's be honest, they are just terrible looking hats. Plus not to mention, the Royals, play in Missouri, but there's no 816 area code.

The team had a little fun with it changing their Twitter bio to read:

Located in Kansas City, MO., we love Kansas area codes, saxophones, the flag of Kansas City, pigs, Missouri and the 1985 World Series. #HeartOfAmerica

Good on the Royals for having a sense of humor, but their fan base wasn't the only one offended.

Social media is still buzzing with insults about the hats for all teams.

New Era hasn’t commented on the hats, but they have been pulled from their website.