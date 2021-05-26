KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- New Era pulled a line of “Local Market” hats which feature personalized things for each city.
The Kansas City Royals hat, which featured four area codes on the front, but omitted the area code of where the team plays! In fact, no Missouri area codes were displayed on the Royals hat.
New Era pulled a line of “Local Market” hats which feature personalized things for each city.
And let's be honest, they are just terrible looking hats. Plus not to mention, the Royals, play in Missouri, but there's no 816 area code.
The team had a little fun with it changing their Twitter bio to read:
Located in Kansas City, MO., we love Kansas area codes, saxophones, the flag of Kansas City, pigs, Missouri and the 1985 World Series. #HeartOfAmerica
Good on the Royals for having a sense of humor, but their fan base wasn't the only one offended.
Social media is still buzzing with insults about the hats for all teams.
New Era hasn’t commented on the hats, but they have been pulled from their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.