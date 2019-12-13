KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The MLB will begin testing players for opioids and remove marijuana from its list of “drugs of abuse.”
It’s all part of its updated drug program, which hopes to take a leadership role in helping to resolve a national epidemic.
KCTV5’s Abigael Jaymes spoke to the Royals Team Physician at the University of Kansas Health System about what it means, as well as to some Royals fans about their thoughts on the matter.
Royals Team Physician Vincent Key said that, with this new roll out, marijuana-related conduct will be treated the same as alcohol-related conduct. That means there’s still the potential of discipline, but they won’t be testing players for using it.
For Royals fan Ed Jaime he thinks the updated drug program is a great idea. “I think need to keep the opioids on the list,” he said. “I’m 100% for that. Marijuana… let them have the marijuana. They need to have a little fun a little once in a while.”
While Royals Fan Keith Rickard agrees with adding opioids to the list, he doesn’t agree with taking marijuana off. “Being a mental health professional, I can say that I believe marijuana is a drug. It is addictive and I’ve seen it ruin many people’s lives. If it were me making the decision, I’d reverse the decision and keep it on the list.”
Under the new program, players will be tested for opioids, fentanyl, cocaine, and synthetic THC along with the other substances listed under “Drugs of Abuse”.
Natural cannabinoids like THC, CBD, and marijuana will be removed from the list.
“It’s definitely a good thing in terms of player safety,” said Dr. Key.
According to the Royals team physician, adding opioids to the list is a good thing in terms of holding players accountable for things.
“It’s a good thing in terms of being able to manage players, especially when we’re talking about opioids,” he said.
The change in the opioid testing comes after the death of 27-year-old Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on July 1. High levels of opioids were found in his system. The autopsy found his death to be an accident.
According to Key, once an athlete is given opioids for a condition, they’re on their own to be responsible for the drug. Therefore, education is the utmost importance.
“I can only speak for the Royals, and I know we do a really good job in terms of the way we manage players,” he said. “In terms of education, that’s another big thing… educating the athlete about marijuana, about opioids, knowing the right thing to do. Teaching them, ‘Well, if you don’t need the opioids, how do you dispose of them?’” >
Players and team staff will have to attend mandatory educational programs in 2020 and 2021 on the dangers of opioid pain medications and practical approaches to marijuana.
Moves by some states to legalize marijuana use factored into the change.
