KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The wait is over and Ned Yost's successor has been named - Mike Matheny is the 17th full time manager of the Kansas City Royals.
Matheny told reporters that a year ago Thursday, walked into the offices at Kauffman Stadium as the special advisor for player development.
That move set him up for what happened at the K on Thursday, when Matheny succeeded Ned Yost and took over as the 17th full time manager of the Kansas City Royals.
Two days after the St. Louis Cardinals fired him, Matheny said he knew he wanted to manage again.
The new Royals skipper said he felt like this was meant to be, adding that the culture and promising future were big reasons he wanted to take the job.
"The word that stood out to me was sustained. How do we create sustained success?” Matheny said Thursday. “We have incredible players on the way. All of those things together created an opportunity when John Sherman asked if I wanted to be here. And that why was I truly see something special about to happen here."
He comes to the Royals after managing the club’s cross-state rival St. Louis Cardinals for seven seasons. While in St. Louis, Matheny became the first manager in MLB history to go to the postseason in his first four seasons. He has one NL pennant, taking the Redbirds to the World Series in 2013, and tallying three division titles in that time.
"It was great,” he said of his time with the Cardinals. “Winning and being a part of an atmosphere where people thrive."
It is hard to ignore the fact that he was fired just before the 2018 All-Star break, when the Cardinals were only seven games out of the NL Central race. Matheny said the way it unfolded was tough, but it only took two days for him to want to get back in the skipper’s seat.
"Sometimes change happens,” he said Thursday. “I want to figure out how to build championships and build people."
Matheny says he's learned how to become a better leader, and this second time around as a manager will be much different than the first.
