KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In the new-look MLB, $80 million is enough to buy a team a serviceable starter, if they’re lucky. For the Royals it’s been enough to buy four All-star appearances, three Gold Glove Awards and a Cy Young Award (with $45 million to spare).
Those accolades belong to just two players — Zack Greinke and Salvador Perez — both of whom were some of Kansas City’s best homegrown prospects signed to major deals before their age 25 season.
The mastermind behind it all is Royals general manager Dayton Moore, who has been keeping Kansas City afloat from within amidst a massive bidding war within the league’s free agency market.
Now, Moore’s attention has likely turned to 23-year-old infielder Adalberto Mondesi. In his first Opening Day game, Mondesi ripped two doubles into the gaps in addition to an RBI as part of 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. Not to be outdone, he followed it up with an inside-the-park homerun against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.
He’s the type of five-tool player who makes fans buy tickets and makes teams win games, at least from what we’ve seen from his last 80 games of service. This raises the questions of when Moore and the Royals will offer him a big-time contract to make sure those things are happening at Kauffman Stadium.
If recent trends in the MLB are any indication, that could be as soon as this offseason.
On Tuesday Ronald Acuña Jr. signed an eight-year, $100 million contract extension with the Braves at the age of 20 years old. He has played just 115 games, has never batted .300 and has a 25 percent strikeout rate, yet most experts are hailing this as the deal of the decade.
In March Eloy Jimenéz, a top prospect for the White Sox, signed a five-year, $43 million contract ($77.5 million with two club options) before ever stepping foot in Chicago to play a game.
Last spring the Phillies signed triple-A player Scott Kingery to a six-year, $24 million deal before he recorded a day of professional service time. Kingery would bat .267 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs over 147 games during his 2018 rookie campaign.
This is the new wave of professional baseball. It’s young, exciting and above all else, expensive.
For the Royals, $80 million would be the largest contract in franchise history, topping Alex Gordon’s four-year, $72 million deal signed in 2015.
Speaking strictly in terms of face value, that might seem alarming. But the MLB’s average team payroll is almost 1.5 times higher than it was a decade ago when Greinke inked a $38 miilion deal. Based on data provided by the MLB, it would’ve been closer to $53.2 million in today’s money.
There are only five teams in the league who have spent less than $73 million on their franchises’ most expensive contract — The Pirates, Athletics, Indians, White Sox and Royals.
Moore’s proven that Kansas City doesn’t need a leading payroll to claim a championship. Now, it’s time to turn the new contracts over to the team's youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.