KANSAS CITY, MO (KTV) -- It's a home opener like no other. At Kauffman Stadium, there are no fans in the stands for the Royals’ 2020 debut in Kansas City.
The stadium feels empty without the usual opening day crowds, but the fans who make the ballpark special are finding ways to be there in spirit.
A chilly opening day in March seems like a distant memory now.
Sam and Richard Waters braved the cold when we talked to them in 2018. You might know them as Sign Girl Sam and King Richard.
“We miss being there,” Sam said. “We miss being there with our fan family. We sure do miss our Royals.”
The couple rarely misses a home game, toting along a handmade sign for every player in the lineup. So, an opening day in their living room doesn't quite feel the same.
“I wish we were out at the stadium,” Richard said. “It's different watching it on TV all the time and not having the interaction.”
They're glad Royals baseball is back but, like many fans, they worry the season could end any day.
“With the pandemic, it's the unknown,” Sam said. “Praying our players don't get sick.”
But, the Waters will still be there in a way. They're two of the “Fanbassador” cutouts in the stands, complete with their famous signs. They're hoping they still make the broadcast.
Sam said, “I'll be jumping up and down. ‘It's me! It's me! It's me!’ I think it's amazing the Royals did this.”
It’s a sign of good things to come.
“We always believe in the Royals no matter what,” Sam said.
The Royals will leave the cutouts in the stands for the rest of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.