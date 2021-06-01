KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- For the first time since COVID-19 restrictions took effect, Kauffman Stadium returned to full capacity starting with Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Fans hope the larger crowd can give the Royals that sense of home field advantage again as the stadium opens back up to full capacity. “All of us are fully vaccinated so we were excited to be able to come to the game and have a big crowd here,” Royals fan Sarah Reeves said. “It’s fun to be with friends again, out in the public and doing some of the fun traditions again in Kansas City like the Royals game.”
Tickets and parking must be purchased in advance using mobile devices. The stadium remains cashless. Credit or debit cards are needed to make purchases inside the stadium. Masks are no longer required for vaccinated fans but are still recommended for non-vaccinated fans. The Outfield Experience and Hall of Fame are reopened to fans.
“The players of course are going to love it too to have us all back together since we are a big family. It’s much better to be here in person,” Royals fan Diane Freed said. “This is America’s past time. We love being out here. It’s a tradition.”
