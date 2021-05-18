KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kauffman Stadium will return to full capacity at the end of the month and single-game tickets for the rest of the season will go on sale Thursday morning.
According to a press release from the Royals, the stadium will return to full capacity on May 31. The Royals will host the Pittsburgh Pirates on that day.
Tickets for that game, as well as the rest of the season, will go on sale Thursday, May 20 at 10 a.m. Those tickets will be sold exclusively at www.royals.com and will be available on a "first come, first serve" basis.
"Tickets and parking will only be accessible on mobile devices via the MLB Ballpark app and must be purchased in advance," the release notes.
Many of the safety protocols from the beginning of the season will stay in place. That includes restrictions on bags and outside food. Furthermore, the stadium will continue to be cashless (i.e. fans must use debit or credit cards to make purchases).
However, masks will not be required for fans who are vaccinated. Masks are still recommended for fans who are not vaccinated. For further information, visit www.royals.com/safety.
“The thought of having the opportunity to fill Kauffman Stadium again gives all of us a huge jolt of adrenaline,” said Mike Matheny, Royals’ manager. “After having no fans in the ballpark last year, the crowds this year have been passionate and loud, so expanding the capacity to the max can only strengthen our home field advantage at The K.”
"The Royals would like to thank the city of Kansas City, including Mayor Quinton Lucas, Dr. Rex Archer and the Department of Health, along with Jackson County for their leadership and guidance as we safely moved through the re-opening process for Kauffman Stadium," the release from the team adds.
