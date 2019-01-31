OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Sports fans in Kansas City know Bo Jackson as a legendary baseball player for the Royals and a great football player for the Raiders, but soon they’ll learn Bo knows wireless plans.
Jackson is the star in a new Super Bowl commercial from Overland Park based Sprint called “Best of Both Worlds” in which the two-sport star touts the telecom company’s speed and savings over competitors, all while holding a mermaid playing a keytar.
“Playing both professional football and baseball was an amazing experience,” Jackson said in a release. “Sharing the spotlight with a mermaid, a keytar and a Pegasus was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It was like playing in a ‘best-of-both’ all-star game!”
The spot can be seen now on YouTube, and Sprint will be releasing more elements leading up to the broadcast premier Sunday on their social media channels.
Jackson is no stranger to high-profiled ad campaigns, with his most famous involvement coming in Nike’s “Bo Knows” spots featuring the athlete and the late blues great Bo Diddley.
