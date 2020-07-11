KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A fourth Royals player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Kansas City Royals announced that catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for COVID-19.

Gallagher issued the following statement:

“To say this caught me by surprise would be an understatement,” said Gallagher. “I played in last night’s intrasquad game and felt great, then received the news this morning that my most recent test had come back positive. I am asymptomatic and will continue to work as hard as I can to stay ready while I quarantine. The first couple of weeks of workouts have just made me that much more excited about our ballclub and I can’t wait to rejoin them and compete as soon as I’m allowed.”

Salvador Perez announced that he tested positive on July 4th.

Ryan O’Hearn and Brad Keller announced they tested positive on Tuesday.