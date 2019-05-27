KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Former Royal and baseball great Bill Buckner has died at the age of 69.
Buckner played 22 seasons in the MLB. He spent the 1988 and 1989 seasons with the Kansas City Royals.
Buckner held an average of .289 and had 2,715 hits. He also drove in 1,208 RBI’s.
Despite his numbers many people in New England still see Buckner as the reason the Red Sox lost the 1986 World Series.
Buckner misjudged a groundball in Game Six and the New York Mets went on to win the series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.