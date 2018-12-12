KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Royals have announced the first wave of players coming to the 2019 Royals FanFest.
A partial list of players includes Hunter Dozier, Danny Duffy, Heath Fillmyer, Cam Gallagher, Brian Goodwin, Tim Hill, Brad Keller, Ian Kennedy, Kevin McCarthy, Whit Merrifield, Ryan O’Hearn, Chris Owings, Salvador Perez, Brett Phillips, Glenn Sparkman and manager Ned Yost.
The event will have plenty of new and returning activities for kids, as well as autograph sessions featuring current and former Royals and interviews on the main stage and more.
Tickets for kids will also only be $5 per day in 2019
Season ticket members will receive an email with a link to purchase tickets, including the exclusive access sessions.
FanFest will be held Jan. 25- 26 at the Kansas City Convention Center’s Bartle Hall.
