OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Noah’s Bandage Project has announced a partnership with Danny and Sara Duffy to raise money for pediatric cancer research. The campaign, titled “Double for Duffy,” will match all donations to the charity up to $100,000.
Noah’s Bandage Project is an Olathe-based organization that provides pediatric cancer patients with unique bandages and raises funds to support pediatric cancer research.
The organization announced the partnership on its Twitter page Thursday, “Danny and Sara are at it again. They’re taking their pledge beyond the mound, and matching every donation that comes in, up to $100K. Say What?! All you have to do is come to our events or donate online and your donation is DOUBLED!! [Thank you] Duffys!”
@Duffman & Sara are at it again. They're taking their pledge beyond the mound, and matching every donation that comes in, up to $100K. Say What!? All you have to do is come to our events or donate online and your donation is DOUBLED!! TY Duffy's! #DoublewithDuffy #morethan4 pic.twitter.com/CD0C2PmBGs— Noah's Bandage Proj (@NBP_Bandages) February 21, 2019
The Duffy family has a long history with Noah’s Bandage Project. In 2017, Danny Duffy pledged to donate $500 for every strikeout that he threw. Last season, he upped that pledge to $1000 per strikeout.
Individuals interested in supporting Noah’s Bandage Project can do so by attending one of the organization's upcoming events, donating bandages or making an online donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.