KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Ian Kennedy and Hunter Dozier are catching the attention Kansas City.
The Royals announced Wednesday morning that infielder Hunter Dozier and right-handed pitcher Ian Kennedy have been named Royals Player and Pitcher of the Month, respectively, for the months of March/April.
The awards are determined by a local media vote.
Dozier hit .349 (30-for-86) with a team-high-tying seven home runs and 17 RBI’s. He led the American League in March/April in slugging percentage and OPS.
Kennedy, transitioned to a full-time bullpen role for the first time in his career this season. Kennedy has held opponents scoreless in 10 of 12 appearances with a 1.32 ERA. He has recorded 19 strikeouts, four behind the American League lead among relievers. This is Kennedy’s third Royals Pitcher of the Month Award since joining the club in 2016.
