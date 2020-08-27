(KCTV5) -- There's no doubt about it: 2020 has been a memorable year. And, it’s been a strange season for Kansas City Royals fans because they are not allowed in the stadium.
One thing that hasn’t changed for those listening on the radio is Denny Matthews. He has been the voice of Royals radio coverage for more than 50 years.
He usually gets to call the action from a great seat, right about at home plate. But this season is like no other because, like many of us, Denny Matthews is working from home this season and calling the game from his living room.
“Never in my lifetime did I figure I’d be doing a Major League baseball game -- doing Royals baseball -- from inside my house,” said Matthews.
Doctors advised Matthews to work from home because of chronic respiratory issues. He missed the ballpark and concedes working from home has taken some getting used to.
"I didn’t have the monitor when I first started, so I learned how to judge the pitches and watch the action,” said Matthews. ”All in all, it’s been great. You can see the pitches great from that centerfield camera, so that’s a big plus.”
One thing Matthews is missing this year is the roar of the crowd. He says he feeds off it. He said, “You can feel the crowd. You can hear the crowd and those are fun. Those are fun broadcasts."
Matthews will be calling all 60 games of this shortened season and all of them are home games for him.
