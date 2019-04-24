KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy will make his season debut on Friday, the team announced.
He started the season on the injured list.
Duffy experienced tightness in his shoulder during spring training, the club said in February, leading them to put Duffy on the IL.
He started the 2018 campaign as the team's ace and finished the year with an 8-12 record and 4.88 ERA.
In order to make room for Duffy, pitcher Tim Hill was optioned to Omaha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.