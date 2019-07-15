KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – In May, during a Cubs and Astros game, a foul ball hit a 2-year-old girl in the head causing the batter, Albert Almora Junior, to break down in tears.
Some players called for heightened safety right after the accident.
“I mean, let’s just put fences up around the whole field. It’s so sad when you see stuff like that happen,” Kris Bryant, Cubs player, said.
Going even further back, last year a woman died days after being hit by a foul ball at a Dodgers game. Just Sunday night, a young Royals fan was hit by a foul ball.
In a statement from the Royals, they said in part, “we will continue to evaluate our safety measures.”
KCTV5 News was the first to know the Royals will be extending the netting.
“There is no question that we’re going to be extending the netting here at Kauffman Stadium. We just don’t know what it looks like at this point,” Toby Cook, Royals spokesperson, said.
As far as extending the netting down the foul lines, the Royals said they would "continue to evaluate our own safety measures".
“Fan safety is of great importance to the Royals as evidenced by our being one of the first teams extending the netting to the ends of the dugout, which was well beyond the MLB standard at the time. We are aware of the recent foul ball incidents around the league and will continue to evaluate our own safety measures.”
Amanda Doyle brought her kids to Kauffman Monday to meet players and said she’s been to a stadium with extended netting and it doesn’t enhance the game.
“Blocked out visual and didn’t feel like you, it didn’t feel like a baseball feel,” Doyle said.
White Sox fans were out at Kauffman Monday too hoping to walk off with a few autographs.
But they weren’t too thrilled to hear when their team returns home there will be netting out to the foul poles.
“I actually saw that come across my phone and I was like, ‘ahhh.’ I wasn’t really a fan,” Trenton Kiesling, White Sox fan, said.
The Royals haven’t said if it will extend the netting as far as the White Sox have, but there’s no doubt there will be an addition.
Doyle said watching for foul balls is just a part of the game.
“Just like any other baseball game. You have to be aware,” Doyle said.
“People get distracted. They’re eating, drinking, and with balls coming off the bats at a hundred miles an hour these days, it can definitely be a hassle trying to get out of the way,” Kiesling said.
These fans are concerned there will be less autographs and pictures to go around.
