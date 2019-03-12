Royals Pirates Baseball

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. 

 (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Royals have announced that right-handed pitcher Brad Keller will be the Opening Day starter.

Keller made his major league debut last year. He played in 41 games and pitched 140.1 innings.

He finished the 2018 campaign with a 3.08 ERA, 96 strikeouts and a winning record of 9-6.

At home, his numbers are solid. He holds an ERA of 2.93 and a WHIP of 1.16.

Opening Day at Kuaffman Stadium is March 28 against the Chicago White Sox.

Keller will toss the first pitch at 3:15 p.m.

