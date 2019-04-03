KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Royals are offering a new deal to get fans out to Kauffman Stadium this season.
The team has partnered with MLB Ballpark app to help fans attend as more home games this season at a discounted rate.
For $29.99 per month, fans get a ticket to every regular season home game. That includes high-demand and weekend games.
Those who sign up for the deal will get digital copies of their ticket through the MLB Ballpark app.
Tickets will get fans into general standing room areas to Rivals Sports Bar and Craft & Draft.
This move should not come as a surprise to baseball fans.
Attendance at baseball games have dropped for the Royals and the MLB.
Often, stadiums around the country are practically empty, especially early in the season for cold-weather markets.
This deal could potentially help Royal fans get out to the ballgame a little easier.
