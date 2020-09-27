KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The story of Alex Gordon is one of the greatest stories in Kansas City sports history.
Not because he hit the Royals' most iconic home run, but because it’s a tale of perseverance. And a reflection of the city’s work ethic and the team’s rise from irrelevance to glory.
Gordon was just a kid from Nebraska playing for the team he grew up watching. The son of a night-shift nurse and a Coca-Cola salesman, who owned an antique-store on the side.
A top pick hailed as the savior of a franchise, Gordon carried that weight and failed for four years.
But instead of letting his story end there like so many top prospects before, number four, went to work.
Nothing was given, and even through a demotion and position change, Gordon never stopped working.
His play on the diamond was fearless with a side of reckless abandon. Crashing into walls, diving into stands and stopping runners in their tracks with the grass stains to prove it. Much like his career, every time he crashed, he’d always get back up.
What makes sports great are the memories they provide. And when there’s a love affair between a fan base and a team, there’s a connection through the ups and downs.
Kansas City was there in 2007 to give Gordon a standing ovation before his first at bat, and again, on his way back to the dugout after a strikeout.
And Kansas City was there in 2015, when Gordon hit a 9th inning game tying world series home run.
But it’s the 5,000 at bats in between that represents his lasting legacy and why he means so much to so many.
Because this town saw that wide eyed 23-year-old with so much promise. Saw the strikeouts, the struggles and saw him replaced. But then, we saw the rise.
We watched Gordon weather the storm, not make excuses, become the leader and face of the organization, and never give up.
It’s why that moment of Gordon rounding first pointing high into the October sky hits home. Because of the person who did it and the journey behind it. A moment of vindication where years of hard work and persistence are rewarded under the brightest lights.
So now as we say goodbye to one of the greatest royals to ever lace 'em up, let’s celebrate. A dream fulfilled, a legacy immortalized, and the ultimate success story that is the career of Alex Gordon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.