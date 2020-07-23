(KCTV) -- The phrase, “absence makes the heart grow fonder,” perfectly describes Royals baseball in 2020. It’s been nearly 300 days since the boys in blue last took the diamond, but a much-anticipated opening day is finally here. In case you needed a refresher on what the 2020 Royals roster looks like, and what fan expectations should be, Jared Koller has your season preview.
This year’s Royals squad features mostly familiar faces, but not necessarily household names, yet. It’s been years since the likes of Hosmer, Cain and Moustakas last called the K home, but now after two disappointing seasons, Kansas City’s new core is experienced, motivated and ready to compete.
One of the many calling cards of Royals baseball in 2015 was, “keep the line moving.” Top to bottom, there wasn’t a weak spot in the entire lineup. Alex Gordon even hit 8th on the night of his famous game tying, World Series home run. While the 2020 Royals aren’t packing that same punch, this is easily the team’s best core since 2017.
Let’s run through the order. Whit Merrifield, a bonafide All-Star who’s led the American League in hits, twice, and led the league in stolen bases, twice. At age 31, he’s one of the game’s most reliable and versatile players, missing just four games in two years, with a .303 average.
Adalberto Mondesi was only 20 when he made his big league debut and since then, injuries have stunted his production. But when you watch this guy in the field, in the box and on the bases, it’s easy to see why he still has a sky scraper ceiling. Over his last 175 games, Mondesi has a staggering 75 stolen bases, with 100 rbi’s and 69 extra base hits. The key now is to show that for one full season rather than part of two.
Hunter Dozier really broke out last year with 63 extra base hits over a 130 game span. As he finally harnessed that power and ranked in the top 20 in both slug and OPS for the entire American League. At age 28, he’s in the prime of his hitting career and now shifts to right field, when he returns from his COVID-19 quarantine.
But as good as he was, Jorge Soler went and topped that, leading the whole league and shattering the Royals franchise record with 48 home runs in a single season. He too is just 28 years old, easily making Alex Gordon the old man of the outfield bunch.
It’s year 14 in the bigs for Gordo, and very well could be his last. He signed a one year deal in the offseason, but is coming off his best offensive season since 2015. At age 36, how much power’s left in the bat remains to be seen, but Gordon’s defense hasn’t lost a beat, as he aims for an 8th career gold glove award.
And finally, do not underestimate the value of Salvador Perez and that infectious smile. The World Series MVP’s energy alone helps the clubhouse, but his experienced presence behind the plate and in the lineup was sorely missed. Before his season ending injury, Salvy reached six straight All-Star games, won five gold gloves and had clubbed 27 home runs, with 80 RBI’s in back to back years.
Other names to keep an eye one… Maikel Franco, Nicky Lopez and Ryan McBroom provide legit talent and potential at the bottom of the order, with Bubba Starling, Brett Phillips and Ryan O’Hearn adding nice depth off the bench.
On one hand, this Royals lineup has more raw power than probably any team in KC history. But they also bring some of the best speed in the game that this organization is known for. A formula making for an exciting combo of baseball that should keep Royals fans entertained all season long.
When the Royals won back to back American League league titles, it wasn’t thanks to any Cy Young starting pitching. KC starters were just good enough to get the ball to a lights out pen, who slammed the door. This year’s Royals staff also lacks the big names and has its fair share of question marks, but also brings plenty of potential and depth, as Dayton Moore looks to recreate that winning formula once again.
Danny Duffy will get the ball on Opening Day for the third time in his career. Royals fans know all about his potential after producing a 2.50 ERA in 2014, then breaking franchise strikeout records in 2016, with a 12 and 3 record. However Duffy’s struggled the last two years with an ERA in the mid-four’s, and at age 31, it’s a big year to see whether or not that stuff is still in the tank.
Brad Keller was Kansas City’s opening day starter last year, but after going down with COVID-19, his role is still up in the air. At age 22, Keller made a strong first impression with a low 3.08 ERA as a rookie, but took a step back last year with 14 losses. Keller is still a big part of the Royals future, and this year will go a long way in deciding whether or not he’s a front-end or back of the rotation starter.
Jakob Junis has a similar trajectory, turning in 18 career wins and an ERA in the low four’s entering his 26-year-old season last year. But he too regressed with 14 losses. Junis is three year’s older than Keller, so his clock is ticking even faster with competition coming. But Junis will still get a great opportunity to bounce back and take the step forward that was once expected.
After that, nothing is guaranteed. Former Cub Mike Montgomery has a spot in the rotation and Jorge Lopez should get a look, remembered for taking a perfect game into the ninth two years ago, but Mike Matheny’s made it clear the door is wide open even once the season gets going.
Which means it’s time for top prospect Brady Singer, who’s dazzled in his limited big league camp experience. The 2018 first round pick out of Florida was projected to move fast, and is set to join the big league club after less than 30 career minor league starts. He could also soon be joined by fellow Gator pitcher Jackson Kowar. How Moore chooses to balance service time, developing prospects and winning at the big league level will be one of the most interesting stories to watch for in 2020.
There’s no H-D-H in the bullpen, but Dayton does call this one of the most powerful pen’s he’s put together top to bottom. The only secure spot is Ian Kennedy at closer who saved 30 of 34 games last year. Then there’s old friend Greg Holland, who’s All-Star days may be behind him, but has looked strong and brings much needed experience. While Josh Staumont, Kyle Zimmer, Tyler Zuber, Richard Lovelady and more give Matheny lots of talented arms to sort through.
2020’s biggest change comes in the dugout, where Mike Matheny takes over for Ned Yost, after seven winning seasons in St. Louis, with 21 playoff wins and one national league pennant.
The Royals success in 2020 likely falls on the shoulders of how the pitching staff fares. For as lackluster as the starters look, there’s undeniable potential, and for as much experience as the bullpen is lacking, there’s undeniable talent. Baseball history says the final result will be a mix of everything, but in a 60 game season, if Matheny can find the right formula early, the ingredients are there for a serious surprise.
Everyone outside of Kansas City predicts another losing season at the K, and the Royals future is undoubtedly brighter than the present. But if you listen to the guys in that clubhouse, and take a look at the potential this roster has, KC fans should be confident that this group has a fighting chance. Then when you factor in a crazy 60-game season? Well let’s just play ball.
