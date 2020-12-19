KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Dec. 19, 2010 was a turning point for the Kansas City Royals franchise.
The Royals traded All-Star and Cy Young winning pitcher Zack Greinke to the Milwaukee Brewers in what appeared to some fans as yet another disappointing trade that resulted in the loss of a star.
Four years later, it became clear the Royals won the trade.
In return for Greinke, Kansas City acquired Lorenzo Cain, Alcides Escobar, Jeremy Jeffress and Jake Odorizzi.
Cain and Escobar would star on the 2014 and 2015 Royals, teams that won back-to-back pennants and the 2015 World Series.
During his seven-year career with Kansas City, Cain made one All-Star team and was the MVP of the 2014 American League Championship Series as the Royals swept Baltimore.
Escobar was named the 2015 ALCS MVP in the Royals' series victory against the Blue Jays.
Saturday marked a full decade since that trade happened.
While other moves happened, it was the first domino that fell to make the 2014 and 2015 Royals possible.
