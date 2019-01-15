KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Worlds of Fun and the Chiefs are both Kansas City institutions, and now the amusement park is making a change to show its support for the hometown team.
The park has renamed its giant inverted roller coaster, changing it from Patriot to a more Mahomes-ian Patrick.
Park staff even added the Arrowhead logo to the ride’s sign.
On social media, park officials said the change was made “to stand in solidarity” with the Chiefs for the teams AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots.
To stand in solidarity with @Chiefs during this weekend's AFC Championship game, the roller coaster known as The Patriot has been temporarily renamed The Patrick. #ChiefsKingdom #LetsRoll pic.twitter.com/MAHcS42S4y— Worlds of Fun (@worldsoffun) January 15, 2019
Members of the Chiefs Kingdom hoping to go for a ride may be out of luck, though, since Worlds of Fun is closed for the season.
KCTV5 is the home of the Chiefs for AFC Championship Sunday, with the Price Chopper Pregame Show at 10 a.m., KCTV5 Road to Atlanta at 1 p.m. and kickoff at 5:40 p.m.
