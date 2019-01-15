Worlds of Fun changes name of coaster to Patrick
(Worlds of Fun)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Worlds of Fun and the Chiefs are both Kansas City institutions, and now the amusement park is making a change to show its support for the hometown team.

The park has renamed its giant inverted roller coaster, changing it from Patriot to a more Mahomes-ian Patrick.

Park staff even added the Arrowhead logo to the ride’s sign.

On social media, park officials said the change was made “to stand in solidarity” with the Chiefs for the teams AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots.

Members of the Chiefs Kingdom hoping to go for a ride may be out of luck, though, since Worlds of Fun is closed for the season.

