Winter wonderland for early bird Chiefs tailgaters

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Arrowhead Stadium was a winter wonderland Saturday morning for tailgaters.

Inches of snow in the metro did not stop dedicated Chiefs fans from arriving at Arrowhead as early as 4:30 a.m. for a 3:35 p.m. kickoff.

Fans came from all over the Midwest such as Iowa and Nebraska. Not only did they have to drive hours, they also had to deal with the snow storm that accumulated 5-7 inches.

The fans that arrived at Arrowhead at 4:30 a.m. unpacked their tents, heaters, grills and all food to make breakfast.

Some fans decided to save their energy for the exciting game by staying in their cars with the heat on and tunes turned up.

Fans were told that the gates would open at 10:30 a.m., but due to the traffic back up of fans wanting to get a prime tailgating spot, they opened the gates 30 minutes early.

Excessive honking and loud music could be heard miles away as fans waited for the signal to enter the gates.

As soon as the attendants said “GO”, there were sounds of tires screeching, honking and of course rambunctious fans showing off the tomahawk chop as they drove into the stadium.

