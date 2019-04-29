FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – There are reports the NFL may place Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill on the Commissioner’s Exempt List this week.
Players on the list are considered to be on leave and can be paid or not. Teams don’t have to count them on their active roster, and only Roger Goodell can put a player on or take them off the list.
While there was once a player who was trying to make the U.S. Olympic track team put on the list, most of those included read like a "who's who" of guys with serious problems off the field.
Kareem Hunt, Adrian Peterson and Michael Vick were viewed as great football players on the field, but their disturbing behavior off the field put them all on the Commissioners Exempt List.
Goodell put Hunt on the Exempt List after video leaked of the former Chiefs running back kicking a woman after he shoved and pushed her to the ground.
That incident followed another offseason altercation in which he allegedly punched a man.
“We have zero tolerance for violence against women, and as a league, I think we responded very quickly,” Goodell said of his response to the Hunt case.
The Chiefs released Hunt immediately after he was put on the list.
"Everybody was on board with it,” Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in December. “I don't think we were necessarily trying to make a statement. We just felt that the best thing for the Kansas City Chiefs moving forward was for us to part ways with Kareem."
Hunt was picked up by Cleveland this past February and will be able to join the Browns active roster following an 8-game suspension. The move reunited him with former Chiefs and now Cleveland general manger John Dorsey, who drafted Hunt and also drafted Hill.
Vick spent 21 months in federal prison for his role in a horrific dog fighting ring. He was put on the Exempt List as he finished serving his jail sentence before later returning to play in the league.
Peterson was indicted for "reckless or negligent injury to a child" after the former Viking disciplined his 4-year-old son with a tree branch.
Leaked photos of the child’s injuries and horrific details in a police report led to him being suspended and put on the Exempt List. Like Vick, Peterson also returned to the NFL and is still playing, suiting up last season for the Washington Redskins.
