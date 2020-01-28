WARRENSBURG, MO (KCTV)-- For older Chiefs fans, this Super Bowl brings up memories of where they were when the Chiefs last played in a Super Bowl 50 years ago.
That’ because for some, they were at war in Vietnam.
According to some Vietnam veterans from the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, Missouri, they weren’t even aware the Chiefs were going to the Super Bowl.
“I didn’t know nothing about the Super Bowl,” said Frank Loudermilk.
“We weren’t told all that stuff when we were in Nam,” said Bobby Tubbs.
“Never heard a word about it,” said Willis Weber.
For some who did know, they were able to listen in on the radio. Such as Charles Johnson who was a Radio Intercept Operator.
“I had my own radio, I could choose whatever I wanted to listen to. And I did. I listened to the whole game and I wasn’t supposed to hear any of it,” said Johnson.
Johnson’s job was to listen in for the enemies. Though to him, listening to the Chiefs was far more important.
“Now they’ll come after me, won’t they?” said Johnson laughing.
Now, 50 years later not only will the circumstances be different for the Super Bowl…
“I have a better chair to sit in… believe it or not it’s better!” said Johnson.
But it’s something each of these Vietnam veterans can look forward to.
“Oh, I’m excited,” said Willis Weber.
“That’s great. We’re going to watch it here I believe,” said Danny Fultz.
The Missouri Veterans Home will be hosting a Super Bowl party this Sunday in honor of the Vietnam veterans who were fighting for our freedom during the last Chiefs Superbowl.
It’ll be complete with decorations, and Super Bowl inspired food.
Volunteers are needed beginning at 3:30 p.m. If you’re interested in helping, email latisha.koetting@mvc.dps.mo.gov.
