KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One offsides penalty by Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford is catching attention following a 37-31 loss to the New England Patriots in last Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.
It occurred with one minute left in the fourth quarter. Kansas City led by four as Tom Brady threw a would-be interception to Chiefs defensive back Charvarius Ward. Ford was lined up well past the line of scrimmage prior to the snap, negating the turnover.
Ford was wearing a microphone during the game as part of “Mic’d Up,” an NFL Films production. Footage released Wednesday afternoon includes a clip of Ford asking about his penalty late in the fourth quarter.
In the clip, he asks coach Mike Smith, “They said I was lined up offsides...was I?”
Video courtesy of Twitter user Casey Baker:
Dee Ford oh no 😰 pic.twitter.com/ap4EbDWBIO— Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) January 23, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.