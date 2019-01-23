Dee Ford

Dee Ford during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Charlotte. (Nell Redmond via AP)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One offsides penalty by Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford is catching attention following a 37-31 loss to the New England Patriots in last Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

It occurred with one minute left in the fourth quarter. Kansas City led by four as Tom Brady threw a would-be interception to Chiefs defensive back Charvarius Ward. Ford was lined up well past the line of scrimmage prior to the snap, negating the turnover.

Ford was wearing a microphone during the game as part of “Mic’d Up,” an NFL Films production. Footage released Wednesday afternoon includes a clip of Ford asking about his penalty late in the fourth quarter.

In the clip, he asks coach Mike Smith, “They said I was lined up offsides...was I?”

Video courtesy of Twitter user Casey Baker:

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Sports Correspondent

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.