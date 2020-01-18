KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Tyreek Hill took to Twitter on Saturday to thank a fan for driving his grandparents all the way from St. Louis to Kansas City so they can watch him play in tomorrow’s key game.
Dakota Fearn first tweeted and said, “Due to flight cancellations on the way to #KC for the #AFCChampionship, ended up meeting Tyreek Hill’s (@cheetah) grandparents in St. Louis. Worried they were gonna miss the flight and the game tomorrow, he drove them to KC.”
The man he is referring to appears to be his father Dave, who can be seen in a picture standing with Hill’s grandparents.
According to his son, Dave enjoyed his time traveling with Hill’s grandparents, Virginia and Herman, over the long drive.
“Pops said they were the most amazing and humble people he’s met in a long time,” Dakota Fearn said. “Considers Mrs. Virginia and Mr. Herman a lifelong friend now after the 3 hour drive they spent together. KC fans always got your back!”
Hill then retweeted Fearn and said, “Thank you Dave,” adding in grateful hands and heart emojis.
When someone mentioned that Dave might receive some signed swag from Hill for his good deed, his son tweeted, "Nothing would make him happier than them just winning it all!!"
“Show my pops some love in KC,” Fearn said, rounding out his Twitter thread.
